With 40 Mn Users, Realme Now Looks To Launch in Kenya

OPPO has for a while been making efforts to grow in various developing markets. This has been made somewhat possible by the introduction of smartphones in the mid-range and budget price segments. And like its rival Xiaomi, OPPO did launch a subsidiary in a bid to grab more of the global market share in the mid-range segment.

Launched in May 2018, OPPO’s sub-brand Realme currently operates in 59 markets. This includes China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Egypt among many more.

The company’s goal has been to make its way in one of the world’s largest markets, India. Realme has also been reported to make its way in the Kenyan market quite soon.

This could be complemented by the unofficial sale of some devices from Realme by third-party stores in Kenya. This includes the Realme X2 lineup and Realme 5 Pro that currently sell at PhonePlace Kenya.

One would also consider this thanks to the aggressive marketing that OPPO has been doing for its latest phones launched in the country. But all we can do is wait.

Realme has reported growth. The company posted a tweet recently reporting that it has garnered 40 million users across the globe. That is pretty impressive for a brand that has only existed for two years.

Of course, this is faced by heavy competition from Xiaomi that offers competitive prices for solid hardware specs. This Chinese company’s sub-brand, Redmi already sells officially in Kenya. So, if Realme wishes to enter the market, OPPO will have to strategise accordingly for the rivalry.