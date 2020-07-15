A number of smartphone companies have been trying to get back to normal despite the ongoing crisis. OPPO has surely been one of them, launching a number of devices in the Kenyan market. Other than the smartphones that we are used to, the company has ventured into wireless earbuds as well.

Well, the company has now announced the kickoff of a month-long smartphone deal window. This will see a number of its recently launched smartphones sold at a decently lower price. The sale campaign, dubbed OPPOSuperBrandMonth will also give consumers able to get the Enco W11 earbuds bundled up with each smartphone they buy at KES 3,000. Keep in mind that these buds normally sell KES 5,000.

So, these are some of the smartphones involved in the sale:

1. OPPO A5s- Selling at KES 12,000

Software: Android 9, ColorOS 5.2

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 3GB/32GB

Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 4230mAh

Port: micro USB, headphone jack

2. OPPO A12- Selling at KES 14,000

Software: Android 9, ColorOS 6.1

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.22 inches, 720 x 1520 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 3GB/32GB

Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 4230mAh

Port: Micro USB, headphone jack

3. OPPO A5 2020- Selling now at KES 20,000

Software: Android 9, ColorOS 7.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Display: 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 4GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Port: USB Type-C, headphone jack

4. OPPO A9 2020- Selling at KES 25,000

Software: Android 9, ColorOS 6.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Display: 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 4GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Port: MicroUSB, headphone jack

A number of mid-price smartphones have also been discounted.