OPPO Kenya looks to add on to its portfolio in the Kenyan market with the launch of the OPPO A52 smartphone. Launched on 2nd July in Kenya, the phone was introduced alongside the company’s second set of wireless earbuds, the OPPO W11.

This comes about a months after OPPO launched the 30k A92 smartphone. This one was brought into the country together with the OPPO’s very first earbuds, the Enco W31. The two did receive positive feedback and clearly the company hopes the same for the two new devices.

The OPPO A52 will be cheaper going for KES 24,999. On the other hand, the W11 earbuds will sell in Kenya for KES 4,999, way cheaper than its predecessors that sell at KES 8,000.

OPPO A52

Being a phone that still revolves around the mid-tier price segment, you would expect this handset to feature a decent set of specs.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display at 20:9 ratio. The resolution, 1080 x 2400 pixels is typical for a phone of its price. On the top-right of the screen lies a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera. The design seems quite similar to the A92 with the rounded edges and minimal physical features.

The back of the phone features a quad-camera boxy module that is popular among brands. The setup packs a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 665 processor alongside 8GB RAM. Users of the phone will also have two storage variants to choose from, 64GB and 128GB.

Power will definitely not be a problem thanks to the huge 5000mAh battery that can be juiced up via USB-C port. The phone can be found in various OPPO stores in two colour options; Twilight Black and Stream White.

OPPO W11 Earbuds

OPPO has lately been venturing into more products beyond smartphones and wireless earbuds were among the first.

The W11 come that follow the W31, launched globally last month and now its time for Kenyans to have them. They come with a completely different design from the W31, letting go of the stems to look much smaller and compact.

Bluetooth v5.0 support is one of the key features alongside touch controls, which is rare for earbuds of such a price. The W11 earbuds are also promised to pack IP54 water resistance. Additionally, OPPO claims that the devices will offer up to 5hours of music playback, which is way more than what the W31 currently offer.

The charging case also features a different shape but basically comes with the same idea. However, the company states that the case will have the earbuds lasting up to 20 hours, which is impressive.

Of course, none of this has been tested yet and we will be sure to let you know how good both the phone and the earbuds are.