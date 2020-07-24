Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A Budget Phones Set To Launch in Kenya

Xiaomi Kenya is set to introduce two new budget smartphones in the Kenyan market under the Redmi lineup. This includes Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A they will come in as one of the most affordable devices from the company.

The Redmi 9 costs a little more than the 9A so you should expect it to have a spec advantage over the latter. However, both phones pack a lot of similar features.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Being the cheaper, this would be the one that some will overlook. But the phone does have a decent set of specs for its price range.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch LCD HD+ display with a teardrop notch. On the notch sits a 5MP selfie camera. The back features a side placed 13MP single camera.

Performance is brought alive by the phone’s MediaTek Helio G25 processor. Alongside the chip lies a 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

The 5000mAh battery would possibly be the highlight of the list since you do not get this every day. According to Xiaomi, this would last you about 19 hours which would be more than enough for anyone. But then again, the screen does not demand too much power.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes in with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The RAM is in two variants; 3GB with 32GB storage and 4GB memory with 64GB storage space.

Owners of the device will have a 6.53-inch display with a higher resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) compared to the Redmi 9A. The screen packs an 8MP DotDrop front-facing camera. Moving to the back, you get a centrally placed quad-camera setup. This consists of of a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Power depends on a huge 5020mAh battery supports Quick Charge 3.0 Technology with 18W Fast Charging. Interestingly, the phone features a USB-C port for charging.

Redmi 9 Redmi 9A Software Android 10, MIUI 12 Android 10, MIUI 12 Processor MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G25 Display 6.53 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels 6.53 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels RAM/Storage 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB 2GB/32GB Selfie Camera 8MP 5MP Rear Camera 13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP 13MP Battery 5020mAh 5000mAh

Pricing

Xiaomi Kenya has not revealed any details about the price although we would expect the Redmi 9 to go for about KES 13k and the Redmi 9 to go for about KES 10k. All this is estimated from the international prices.