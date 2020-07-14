Vivo V19 was launched in the Kenyan market on June 24th, with a pre-order window that has lasted for three weeks now. The new smartphone is a new addition to the growing list of smartphones in the market. V19, according to Vivo, is also the first unit from the company with a dual hole-punch camera in Kenya.

The device is set to sell at KES 41,000 across the country in two colour variants; Gleam black and Sleek silver.

The phone packs a huge 4500mAh battery that one can juice up via the USB-C port. The source then powers the handset’s 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Users will also be lucky enough to get an in-display fingerprint, a feature that has mostly been implemented in flagship phones alone. For that kind of display, the battery capacity would be enough as a daily driver.

The design is complemented by rounded edges although you should not expect a high-grade back cover. Speaking of the back, the rear camera module carries four lenses. They consist of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. According to Vivo, the depth camera also pack Bokeh effects.

On the other hand, the front module features 32MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. That is something you do not get every day for sure.

Beneath the chassis lies a Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor. The phone is also equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

“Having the device available in the market will now have Kenyans access our products at their convenience, which is in line with our vision of providing every Kenyan with affordable yet sophisticated devices with a great experience,” spoke Vivo Kenya CEO, Arthur Xian.