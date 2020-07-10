PS5 Rumoured To Be Compatible With PS1, PS2 and PS3 Video Games

Ever since the PS5 was revealed last month, all everyone wants to know about is the price. But the more invested gamers have been looking forward to knowing about some of the console’s games. A number of them have been made clear but some still have Sony keeping quiet. One would be the backwards compatibility.

But a Sony patent has now surfaced suggesting that the PS5 will be able to play games not only from PS4 but also PS1, PS2 and PS3. This was first posted on Twitter by users Renka_schedule with the rendered images.

The tweet translates into “A large number of game titles across PS1/PS2/PS3 and various generations of game consoles can be stored and used via the cloud gaming library.”

“These games can be run on a virtual machine that mimics the operating system associated with each game console”, the tweet continues.

The posted image goes ahead to show drawings of the PlayStation 1, 2, and 3 being emulated onto separate screens. Considering this is not official, it is difficult to imagine how this would be achieved.

The fact that this could be based on the cloud could mean that Sony doesn’t want to necessarily build backwards compatibility technology into the new hardware.

But we can admit that this will give Xbox fans one more reason to brag. Microsoft had already promised that the Xbox Series X will play games from previous consoles, whether physical or soft copies.

Obviously, all these patents should be taken with a hefty grain of salt. Nothing is confirmed, meaning that Sony is probably just researching about the technology for now.

Previous reports have claimed that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with the “majority” of PS4 games. However, we haven’t heard any official word on previous generations. All we can do right now is wait.