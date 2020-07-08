LinkedIn Adds a Feature That Shows People How To Pronounce Names

It is no doubt that once in a while someone has had a problem pronouncing your name correctly. And sometimes you just wish they had asked first before raising eyebrows across the room. Well, it looks like LinkedIn is trying to help its users avoid these weird circumstances.

LinkedIn has now updated the site with a new feature to its users’ profiles. This is an option to record 10-second audio clips so one can let others know how to correctly pronounce their name.

These audio recordings can only be added via the app’s mobile apps on Android and iOS for now. However, one can play them back on both mobile and desktop. To add the clip, all one has to do is:

Open the LinkedIn mobile app and tap View Profile. Tap Edit. You will see a new option dubbed Record name Pronunciation that you also need to click. The phone will start recording so you have to make sure your clip is within the 10-second limit. After that, you can then upload it on your profile.

Of course, the feature might seem a little awkward but one that’s definitely welcome. It’s especially useful for a networking site like LinkedIn so as to avoid unprofessional mistakes when holding first-time conversations with contacts.

A product manager at LinkedIn, Joseph Akoni spoke on the new feature saying, “Everyone, including myself, makes mistakes when pronouncing other people’s names. I’ve encountered this personally with my Nigerian middle name — there’s a 99% chance someone won’t pronounce it correctly on the first try.”

The feature is currently rolling out and a number of users have reported seeing it already. The plan, according to LinkedIn, is making sure it finally gets to all its 690 million users throughout this month.