Man Sues Safaricom After Losing 300K to Fraudsters

In a string of recent scams in the country over the last few months, Safaricom users pay testimony to some of the worst encounters. Many of these users get calls from unknown numbers claiming to be the company’s employees asking for their M-Pesa details. No sooner do you give out your information than your account is cleared by these Safaricom fraudsters.

Only recently did a relative of mine lose a substantial amount of money to these scam artists. They pick from your M-Pesa account, Fuliza and sometimes your bank account if you are not careful. However, this does not compare to doctor Dr Isaac Kiplimo Ng’etich who lost KES 300,000.

Safaricom Fraudsters Strike Again

The Case

According to The Business Daily, Dr Isaac has sued telecommunications giant Safaricom over the loss of KES 300,000. He claims that fraudsters used his personal details to register new SIM cards in a larger plot to steal his money.

Taking the matter to court, he notes that the criminals used a fake SIM card to ‘sell’ his land to an unsuspecting buyer (Ms Angelina Sigira). This was all without his knowledge and consent.

Ms Sigira is said to have paid for the land through M-Pesa. However, on approaching Dr Ng’etich to transfer the land documents to her, he denied the transaction. She then reported the matter to the police which saw Dr Ng’etich arrested and detained for six hours. Check This Out: Safaricom Announces New 0110 and 0111 Phone Numbers

After investigations, the police discovered that the fraudsters had registered two SIM cards in the name of the surgeon. They then used them to defraud Ms Sigira while masquerading as the landowner.

After this, he was forced to refund the KES 300,000 to her in order to cancel the transaction.

His Solution

Dr Ng’etich wants to compel Safaricom to start capturing subscribers’ biometric data during SIM card registration to avoid fraudsters. They drew up a statement and this is what it says:

“It is necessary that biometric data of the subscriber is captured during registration of Sim cards. This is in order to safeguard the personal information supplied to the telecommunication operators. It will also guarantee social and economic interests of the subscribers, ” reads the petition.

Solutions in Place

Honestly, I have never heard of a legit call from Safaricom where they ask for your pin. However, if you want to confirm it is Safaricom who is really calling you, they will use the number 0722000000.

Also, now they have the ‘Voice Activation’ feature and they also send you a text when and if someone tries to register with your line. This is all so as to safeguard your details and accounts at large. It’s a crazy time for everyone out there so stay safe.

Have you fallen prey to any of these scams? How did they rope you into their scam and what did you lose? Do you think the measures set in place are okay?