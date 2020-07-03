Safaricom Launches New, Improved Neon Kicka 5 Budget Phone

Safaricom’s has now added on to the Neon Kicka line of budget smartphones with the new Neon Kicka 5. The telco’s proprietary handset comes as a successor to Neon Kicka 4 that launched in 2018.

Like its older sibling, the Neon Kicka 5 is still meant to target the same user base that doesn’t really mind much about performance.

The phone has already been listed on Safaricom’s online store, Masoko as well as the company’s retail shops across the country. Interestingly, the hone that is said to be an improved version, is selling at the same exact price as the Neon Kicka 4, KES 3,500.

The Neon Kicka 5 features a small 4.95-inch display but one that is an increase from Kicka 4’s 4-inch screen. Owners of this phone will have 8GB of storage that is also a slight upgrade from its predecessor.

The phone is also powered by the same quad-core MediaTek processor found on the Kicka 4. As expected, the phone still runs on Android GO, meant to save up on storage and memory demand.

Saving up on data is also meant to be a thing with this phone as it’s only limited to Safaricom’s 3G network.

The battery has received a slight bump up to 1.800mAh compared to its predecessor. However, the cameras are pretty much the same, packing a 2MP rear lens and a 0.3MP selfie camera.

Some people obviously did expect the Neon Kicka 5 to be the expected 4G smartphone that Safaricom is said to be launching soon. Clearly, this is not it but it still won’t hurt to get one. But then again, the phone is clearly not for everyone.