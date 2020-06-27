TikTok Has Been Caught Spying on iPhone Users

There are a lot of security features Apple has added to the new iOS 14. This includes features to give users more control over what data each app has access to. With developers having access to the software they have found a feature that shows a banner alert which lets users know if an app is pasting from the clipboard. This is exposing a lot of popular apps on Apple devices including TikTok.

Is TikTok Spying on You? Apple Users Beware

Despite all the other issues TikTok already has, this is another one on their platform of ‘wrongdoings’. With the release of the new clipboard warning in the beta version of iOS 14, now with developers, TikTok seems to have been caught abusing the clipboard.

Take a look at what one Jeremy Burge found out while on TikTok:

Okay so TikTok is grabbing the contents of my clipboard every 1-3 keystrokes. iOS 14 is snitching on it with the new paste notification pic.twitter.com/OSXP43t5SZ — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

A TikTok representative speaking to Forbes said that the issue is not their fault and they are working on a fix.

“The clipboard access issues, showed up due to third-party SDKs, in our case an older version Google Ads SDK. This means we do not get access to the information through this. We are in the processes of updating so that the third-party SDK will no longer have access.

Another representative speaking to Telegraph says it’s a system identifying repetitive behaviour.

“The app is not collecting data from the clipboard. Instead, the app has a custom system to identify repetitive spam behaviour.”

No matter the case, TikTok says that they have already submitted an updated version of the app to the Apple App Store. This version removes the anti-spam feature and eliminates any potential confusion.