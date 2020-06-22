WhatsApp Web To Soon Have Video and Voice Call Feature

WhatsApp has clearly been on a mission to improve its functionality. Users around the world have been receiving a series of updates over the last few months as more are reported to be in the works. This began with the anticipated dark mode then improved searches and better storage management.

The app has also been reported to bring in its new payment feature that will let users directly conduct transactions. The feature is currently rolled out in Brazil alone although we should expect it to fully launch in the next few months alongside more changes.

One of these will multi-device access that is meant to now bring a better experience to users of its desktop version. Anyone that gets to work every day on a computer surely knows how hectic it is to go on your phone every time to reply to messages or make calls on WhatsApp.

Well, there has been information suggesting that the company is looking to enable users to link up to four devices to a single account. The update. that is reportedly in beta, is meant to match what iOS users can easily do with iMessage.

According to WABetaInfo, this new update is set to include bring in video and voice calls to its desktop app. Currently, one has to rush to their smartphone in order to do this. Moreover, all those calls, voice and video, will be end-to-end encrypted.

One would obviously see this as an effort by WhatsApp to try and replace the likes of Zoom and Skype in the video conferencing world. But you can admit that the app has been used to help others grow in one way or another. After all, most video calls involve a host setting up a meeting, extracting a link and then sharing it on a WhatsApp group to the people intended to be on the meeting.

This could give a whole lot of competition to Zoom that keeps rising every day. But it will undoubtedly depend on how efficient the feature will be for desktop users who are already used to Zoom and Teams. The various controls and user-friendly interface is obviously why Zoom is still at the top.