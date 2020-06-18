Safaricom Launches Lipa Na M-PESA App For Business Owners

Safaricom has today announced a Lipa Na M-PESA Business smartphone app for the more than 170,000 merchants on the service. If you have been using *234# menu as a Lipa Na M-PESA merchant, this app will complement the ability to manage your till and to make transactions.

Lipa an M-Pesa App: M-pesa For Business

The app is called “M-PESA for Business“. It is aimed at empowering business owners to access real-time statements, export statements, and track their business performance on the go.

How Will the app work?

According to Safaricom, through the app, business owners can

Further withdraw funds from Lipa Na M-PESA to their M-PESA accounts, bank accounts or at an agent.

Business owners with a till can now also send money to other M-PESA customers such as to Pay wages Pay for supplies Make payments to other businesses



The app will also give overviews of different tills for business owners with multiple outlets and till usage management. Aside from that, the app also offers detailed reports. This includes money-in and money-out charts, store overview and frequently used Lipa Na M-PESA Tills and PayBills.

How Can You Get The App?

Safaricom says the App is immediately available from the Android

Google Play store and will be available on the iOS App store in coming days. Additionally, there is a portal where any business across the country can now apply online for a Lipa Na M-PESA Till at m-pesaforbusiness.co.ke.