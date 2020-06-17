This Is How Much It’ll Cost You To Own and Operate a Drone in Kenya

On Thursday 7th May 2020, The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announced new draft charges for drones. These changes will affect current Civil Aviation regulations including how much it will cost to have a drone in Kenya.

Owning and Operating A Drone In Kenya

Requirements

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), now have to be registered with the KCAA and a certificate issued. This is simply because the regulations state that drones should be identifiable. According to the KCAA Regulations, here are some requirements based on owning a drone.

You can own a UAS in Kenya if:

You’re Kenyan Citizen or resident in Kenya of the minimum age of eighteen years You’re a body corporate or part of the national government or county government.

Under the new regulations, drones have been classified under different categories. Categories A-C are based on their level of risk, each with specific rules and regulations laid out to guide their operations.

These Regulations apply to any person who imports, exports, tests, owns, operates, procures, assembles, manufactures, modifies or maintains a UAS registered in Kenya. Similarly, the regulations also contain information on using, registration and storage of the drone in the country.

Cost

The draft charges for owning a UAS have been amended and this is what it will cost you to own a drone in Kenya

KES 3,000 to register a drone (a 50% slash from the initial KES 6,000). KES 2,000 to get a certificate of registration (from the current Ksh10,000). Remote Air Operator Certificate (ROC) will be maintained at KES 100,000 and KES 5000 to renew. The addition of a UAS (drone) under the certificate will cost KES 5,000 while including a new UAS type will cost KES 20,000.

This essentially means that it will cost you at least KES 125,000 to own and operate a drone.