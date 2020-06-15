Huawei Launches Pre-order for Y6p and Y8p Budget Smartphones

Huawei Mobile Kenya has today announced the kick-off of a week-long pre-order phase for the new Huawei Y8p and Y6p camera smartphones.

The Huawei Y8p will cost you KES 25,000 bundled up with gift hampers worth KES 5,099. Meanwhile, Huawei Y6p is going for KES 15,000 with gift hampers worth KES 3,300 attached.

Speaking about the pre-order campaign, Huawei Mobile Kenya‘s head, Jim Zhujie said, ” Many users do not expect mid-range smartphones to offer cutting edge technology, instead they are looking for a well-balanced device. Simply put, with a low budget, you can get a smartphone that satisfies you and Huawei Y8p and Y6p provides just that.”

Huawei Y6p packs a huge 5000mAh battery that lies alongside an MTK Helio P22 processor under the chassis. Owners of the handset will also have 3 gigs of memory as well as 64 gigs of storage space. A 6.3-inch screen is up for display with a 20:9 ratio housing an 8MP teardrop selfie camera.

The rear camera module comes in at the back with 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor with Bokeh effects.

The Y8p then comes into the fold with a 6.3-inch OLED panel at a 20:9 aspect ratio. The higher price for this phone comes with a higher resolution compared to the Y6p. At the top of the display lies a 16MP selfie camera.

The back of the phone features a triple AI camera module that includes 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor with Bokeh effects as well.

Performance is then determined by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 710F processor chip. Huawei intends to have this phone perform much better with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage space.

What’s interesting though, is that this phone packs a smaller 4000mAh battery charged via USB-C port. You would expect this particular phone to have something closer to the Y6p considering it has a better screen that obviously demands more power.

Both smartphones run on Android 10 with EMUI 10 as the main interface. However, they add on to the list of Huawei phones without Google services.