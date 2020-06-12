Twitter’s Anticipated Tweet Reactions Won’t Be Launching After All

Wong posted a screenshot on June 10th showing a tweet-reaction interface. Many people believed that Twitter went back to testing reactions. However, that was not the case.

Twitter is not Testing Reactions

The screenshot shows that Twitter is giving the option to respond to a tweet with emoji. This includes crying with laughter and shocked faces. It also shows that there’s an option to “React with Fleet,”.

This is a reference to Twitter’s Snapchat Stories-style disappearing tweets that are only available in a handful of countries. This comes alongside the typical “Retweet” and “Retweet with comment” options.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

However, according to The Verge, Twitter was quick to respond to this and said that they are not testing the feature. Twitter said

The code is leftover from a previous experiment and is no longer in use. The feature is not currently in testing.

However, even though the feature is no longer in testing, since people can now turn off replies to their tweets it would be great to have this feature.

Without the option to send a written reply to a tweet, being able to react to with different emotions would be a deal-breaker. Being able to like the tweet alone is not as helpful as it seems anymore.

The ability to react to DM’s also generally indicates an interest in emoji reactions. So don’t get your hopes up too high but looking at the way things are going, this feature might come sooner rather than later.

It currently has quite a mixed reaction from users on the platform. Some say they would love it and others say that they don’t want it cause it’s what puts them aside from Facebook… What do you think? Is it a feature you would use?