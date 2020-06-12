Some of The Most Exciting Video Games Revealed For PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 console was revealed and it is all everyone is talking about. But a lot of us seem to be either briefly passing by or just straight up ignoring the video games that were revealed even before the console.

PS5 is expected to be the best gaming computer that Sony has made yet and the design definitely tells it. But what good is the console without good video games to play in it?

Of course, it was disappointing to see the GTA V renewed yet again for the third time. But there are some really cool new video games that will be launching specifically for the console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

I would be lying if I didn’t say that this wasn’t the most exciting game trailer on the live stream event. PS4’s exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man gave players a teaser of the young Mile Morales and now we will be seeing the mantle passed over from Peter Parker to him in this new game. It is expected to come out later this year, so maybe it will come out as the console does.

Hitman III

If you have played PS4’s Hitman 2 that was released in 2018, you know how good this franchise has been getting with time. Playing with Agent 47 is an exciting experience and hopefully, Hitman III will not disappoint as we get to more adventures with the spy. Luckily, this game will also be available for PS4 as well so you won’t need to buy a new console just to play it.

Gran Turismo 7

Every fan of speed will be excited to know that a game is already in the works for them. The Gran Turismo franchise has been a real competitor to the likes of Forza and The Crew and even kicking Need For Speed out of the way. Getting this game as quickly as possible will definitely be a plus for PlayStation 5 players.

Resident Evil Village

The horror series will be back and this time on the next-gen console. However, the developers are bringing back one beloved character, Chris Redfield, in the game that will be set to an ancient time. The game will be launching later in 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West

This is one of the few games that had been revealed much earlier as a game for the PS5. The trailer was finally revealed after much speculation and this makes it even more exciting. Hopefully, we will see what kind of graphics and gameplay features this game holds once it launches.

NBA 2K21

Nothing much was revealed about this particular game other than New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson alone on the court. But his digital representation on the trailer definitely showed a lot of promise for next year’s installation of the basketball simulator.

Obviously, there is a lot more to be shown just before or even after the console is released for sale and shipping. The likes of FIFA 21, Mortal Kombat, GTA 6, Fortnite are yet to be shown for the PlayStation 5. So, we will definitely be here to inform once any news comes up.