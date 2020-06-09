In the wake of the global pandemic, a lot of things are changing. Many measures have to be implemented in order to safeguard our health. These changes affect everyone including telcos like Safaricom. The company is currently trying to take proactive and preventative measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of their staff and customers.

Safaricom Shops Close

A shop attendant at the Thika Road Mall branch recently contracted the virus and they had to close the shop for the same reasons. In line with this and other measures, they have today closed some of their Safaricom Shops. This includes shops in:

Nyali and Rex House both in Mombasa

Thika and Lavington Mall shops to allow for cleaning, fumigation and sanitisation.

This is what Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, had to say.

We will be undertaking such measures regularly to our shops and customer facing facilities. This is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our staff and customers. This remains our top most priority even as we continue to help the country in managing the Covid19 crisis,”

Safaricom notes that the affected shops will reopen on Thursday 11th June. In the meantime, Customers can continue accessing all Safaricom services from other shops nearby.

You can also access the services through their self-service channels which include;