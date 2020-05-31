Safaricom Shop Shutdown After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Today may not be such a good day for Safaricom PLC as a message just came in notifying them that one member of staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was a staff member working at the company’s Thika Road Mall shop.

Luckily, the employee is in isolation at the moment and receiving the necessary medical attention. The individual’s colleagues who were situated at the shop have also been promptly informed of the occurrence and are also undergoing screening, the company says. This has then prompted Safaricom to immediately close the Thika Road Mall shop temporarily for all the cleaning and sanitation that is required.

The company’s CEO, Peter Ndegwa, said, “The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our top-most priority. We are fully supporting our affected colleagues and their families, through the recovery period by providing all necessary medical care and psychological support required, ensuring their wellbeing.”

The company has also stated that customers in the area can get to access services from other nearby shops or through their self-service channels, i.e Zuri Chatbot and MySafaricom app as well as their customer care lines. This now stands as the first COVID-19 case that the company has registered, forcing them to close one of their premises.

The Ministry of Health has now reported a total of 1,888 confirmed cases in the country with 464 recovered patients and 63 deaths. In-person transactions and operations have been affected a lot with Kenyans being advised to seek online services more. Such a case should now make it even harder for people to find a reason for visiting major shops and other public places around the country.