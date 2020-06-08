OPPO A92 Specifications and Price in Kenya

OPPO A92 is the latest smartphone launched by the Chinese company in the Kenyan market. Going for KES 30,000 in various stores around the country the phone surely does pack a decent set of features.

The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 ratio. On the top left corner sits a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera that is able to shoot videos at 1080p resolution. Right behind lays a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Black and White lens.

The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor alongside 8GB of RAM. All your files can then be stored in 128GB internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box which won’t require you to wait for major software updates later on. Additionally, users will be lucky to have a huge 5000mAh battery, charged via the phone’s USB-C port with 18W support.

The Oppo A92 measures 162.00 x 75.50 x 8.90mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 192.00 grams. It was launched in Twilight Black, Aurora Purple, and Shining White colours.

OPPO A92 Specifications and Price Software Android 10, ColorOS 7.1 Processor Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 Display IPS LCD 6.5 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio Memory/Storage 8GB/128GB Rear Camera 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Battery 5000mAh Ports Headphone jack, USB Type-C Price KES.30,000

This phone is among the many smartphones that have launched lately within the mid-price range. This year has particularly been special for that segment as a number of brands have launched smartphones that go as far as competing with the flagships. Let’s also not forget some of last year’s flagships that have been dropping to the mid-price segment and bringing in lots of competition. So, it will be interesting to see how the OPPO A92 fairs in the market.