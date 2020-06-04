Microsoft’s Chrome-based Edge Browser Now Available For Everyone

Earlier this year, Microsoft released the stable version of its Chromium-based Edge browser to the public. Unfortunately, at the time, users had to go out of their way to download and try the new browser. Which we did and it is safe to say it works pretty well. However, now it seems like Microsoft is now pushing the Edge browser to Windows 10 devices via a Windows Update.

Microsoft Edge Is Coming To Town

Microsoft outlined that it will now distribute Edge to Windows 10 PCs via Windows Update while giving enterprise organizations the Edge Blocker Toolkit to block it if necessary.

The browser has been in play since mid-2019 in beta form and since then it has been rolling out slowly with updates here and there. Now it seems like Microsoft is ready to give this browser to all it’s 1 Billion Windows 10 users.

Edge will be automatically installed through Windows Update on Windows 10 version 1803 and higher. This means it should start showing up in Windows Update for everyone very soon. This is a gradual rollout, so don’t worry if you don’t see it immediately… It will get to you.

Thanks to those who have been using the browser so far, Microsoft has gradually improved it. This includes the ability to sync extensions. According to the Verge, history and tab sync is still not supported, but Microsoft has promised to enable this in the summer.

“This new version provides best-in-class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

Microsoft is also planning to bring:

Vertical tabs

A New sidebar search feature

Pinterest integration

Progressive Web Apps (PWA) support

Microsoft has also been working with Google to improve spellchecker and scrolling support.