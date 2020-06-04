The Best Waterproof Smartphones You Can Buy in Kenya

Getting a good smartphone is one thing but getting one with good water and dust resistance is a whole new experience. Over time, companies have been trying to not only make their flagship smartphones better in performance but also improve their IP ratings with every release.
Not only do you get the chance to do underwater photography but you also do not have to fear permanent damage in case the phone accidentally falls in the water. However, we would be lying to you if we told you that there is a phone out there that is perfectly waterproof. They all do vary on how long you hold them underwater and how deep it is. Dust resistance also does vary a lot.
So, here are some of the latest waterproof smartphones you can get to rely on:
Nokia 9 PureView– KES 57,000
Water Resistance: IP67
Processor: Snapdragon 845
Display: 6.9-inch, QHD+
RAM/Storage: 12GB/128GB
Rear camera: 5 x 12 MP, f/1.82 (2 x RBG, 3 x mono)
Front camera: 20MP
Battery: 3300mAh
iPhone SE 2020- KES 65,000
Water Resistance: IP67 max 3.3 feet (1 meter) for 30 minutes
Processor: A13 bionic
Display: 4.7-inch LCD (1334×750)
RAM/Storage:
Rear camera: 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8)
Front camera: 7MP (ƒ/2.2)
Battery:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: KES 68,000
Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes
Processor: Exynos 9825
Display: 6.8 inches AMOLED (2380 x 1080 pixels)
RAM/Storage:12GB/256GB
Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+16MP+ToF
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4300mAh
The S20 Series
Samsung Galaxy S20- KES 86,000
Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes
Processor: Exynos 990
Display: 6.2 inches QHD+
RAM/Storage:8GB/128GB
Rear camera: 12 2MP + 64.0 MP +12.0 MP
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus- KES 95,000
Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes
Processor: Exynos 990
Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+
RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear camera: 12.0 MP + 64.0 MP +12.0 MP+TOF 3D
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 4500mAh
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: KES 119,000
Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes
Processor: Exynos 990
Display: 6.9-inch, QHD+
RAM/Storage: 12GB/128GB
Rear camera: 12.0MP + 108MP +12.0MP+TOF 3D
Front camera: 10MP
Battery: 5000mAh
