The Best Waterproof Smartphones You Can Buy in Kenya

Getting a good smartphone is one thing but getting one with good water and dust resistance is a whole new experience. Over time, companies have been trying to not only make their flagship smartphones better in performance but also improve their IP ratings with every release.

Not only do you get the chance to do underwater photography but you also do not have to fear permanent damage in case the phone accidentally falls in the water. However, we would be lying to you if we told you that there is a phone out there that is perfectly waterproof. They all do vary on how long you hold them underwater and how deep it is. Dust resistance also does vary a lot.

So, here are some of the latest waterproof smartphones you can get to rely on:

Nokia 9 PureView– KES 57,000

Water Resistance: IP67

Processor: Snapdragon 845

Display: 6.9-inch, QHD+

RAM/Storage: 12GB/128GB

Rear camera: 5 x 12 MP, f/1.82 (2 x RBG, 3 x mono)

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 3300mAh

iPhone SE 2020- KES 65,000

Water Resistance: IP67 max 3.3 feet (1 meter) for 30 minutes

Processor: A13 bionic

Display: 4.7-inch LCD (1334×750)

RAM/Storage:

Rear camera: 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (ƒ/2.2)

Battery:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: KES 68,000

Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes

Processor: Exynos 9825

Display: 6.8 inches AMOLED (2380 x 1080 pixels)

RAM/Storage:12GB/256GB

Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+16MP+ToF

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 4300mAh

The S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20- KES 86,000

Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes

Processor: Exynos 990

Display: 6.2 inches QHD+

RAM/Storage:8GB/128GB

Rear camera: 12 2MP + 64.0 MP +12.0 MP

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus- KES 95,000

Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes

Processor: Exynos 990

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear camera: 12.0 MP + 64.0 MP +12.0 MP+TOF 3D

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: KES 119,000

Water Resistance: IP68; max 5 feet (1.5 meters) for 30 minutes

Processor: Exynos 990

Display: 6.9-inch, QHD+

RAM/Storage: 12GB/128GB

Rear camera: 12.0MP + 108MP +12.0MP+TOF 3D

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 5000mAh