HP Launches Two New Gaming Laptops Including A Redesigned Omen 15

Major PC makers have lately been revamping some of their old gaming laptops and Hewlett Packard (HP) doesn’t want to be left out. The company has now introduced two rebooted models, headlined by a redesigned HP Omen 15 followed by a huge Pavilion 16.

HP Omen 15

The Omen 15 is an average-sized PC that borrows some of its features from its predecessor but also brings in some significant changes. The laptop has been made much lighter thanks to the new chassis that is 11% thinner and 8% shorter than the former. The huge single hinge has also been replaced by two hinges that retract back to the chassis to give it more stability.

HP has also brought in better thermals with the new Omen with fans that do not throttle or become too noisy. According to the manufacturer, this is the first gaming laptop with an IR thermopile sensor that will ensure fans respond promptly to overheating. This gives the laptop “steady yet quiet” fan control for gamers to have a better experience.

Set to start shipping later in June, the Omen 15 will be available in two models; one with an Intel Core i7 10750H processor and the other with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chip.

This is alongside a 32GB DDR4 RAM and as many as two PCIe SSDs. The 15.6-inch display also comes in two options including a 300Hz 1080p LCD and a 4K AMOLED screen.

Owners of the AMD model will be limited to mid-tier GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Intel variants will have RTX 2070 Super graphics card with Max-Q visuals. HP has also promised a 12.5-hour battery life with both models although you wouldn’t really depend on them to last that long during gameplay.

Pavilion 16

This will be HP’s first 16-inch gaming laptop and you can bet that it is really huge and heavy. However, the Pavilion is meant to be a less powerful machine compared to the Omen and cheaper.

The laptop will be Intel-exclusive with 10th gen Core i7 and Core i5 variants. Graphics options include a GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060 Max-Q. The 16.1-inch FHD display will be available in refresh rate panel options of 60Hz and 144Hz. Nothing much about the Pavilion is out there yet but more will definitely come out as it launches for sale.

Pricing

The HP Omen 15 is currently up for sale in HP’s online store, starting at about KES 100,000 ($1000) as the Pavilion is meant to start selling later this month for around KES 80,000 ($800).

We have seen various Omen and Pavilion models in the Kenyan market. So you can definitely expect these two laptops to show up in Kenyan stores after some time. What you shouldn’t expect is for them to cost the same or any cheaper than their starting prices.