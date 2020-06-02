How To Call For An Ambulance Through The Little Cab App

Little has introduced a way to call for Ambulance services natively from the app. Here’s how you can access this feature.

How to Access Ambulance Services on Little

If you do not already have the Little app, download it and if you have it, make sure it is up to date. Sign up and or login to your Little account. Go to the ‘Transport’ category and select ‘Ambulance’. Here, you will see a pop up with a Dispatcher’s contact details. From here, you can contact them directly. to contact them The dispatcher sends the ambulance after you give them the necessary details The Ambulance crew arrives and attends to customers. They will then take you to your desired hospital of choice. Yow will pay using the Little app either through Credit Card

Debit card

M-Pesa

Trying the option currently isn’t working for me but they should have it up and running for everyone soon enough. According to Little, the emergency ambulance services should cost about Ksh 6,000.

In that same light, Little already have another promo going on dubbed LittleEmergency. It lets you get a ride to the hospital for free between 7 PM and 5 AM.

Use Little ride to get to @MPShahhospital and Jacaranda Maternity Hospital for FREE from 7PM-5AM using promo code LITTLEEMERGENCY. #LittleCares pic.twitter.com/aAHRtf5Jb6 — Little (@LittleRideKE) May 8, 2020

Little has really tried to make the pandemic a little more bearable. As of now, you can order food from the app, buy airtime and pay bills too. They even amended their logo and added a mask to it. Just to show their efforts to recognize and help out in this situation. A good move on their part in my opinion.