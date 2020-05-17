Little Cab Adds Food and Alcohol Delivery To Their List of Services

To help ease the strain of the Coronavirus pandemic, many ride-hailing companies are including grocery and essential item delivery to their list of services. Following a seemingly recent update, it has come to our attention that Little Cab has added food and alcohol to their list of services.

Little Cab Services

Food and Alcohol Delivery

The pandemic has a lot of people stranded and in need of delivery services if and when they are unable to move around. Before you could only order rides on this app. However, now you can order food and drinks, significantly alcoholic, to destinations set within the app. The routes were already fairly conversant with Nairobi so most places are covered. There are a myriad of restaurants to choose from with the app.

You can also order from the app and pick up the food at your own convenience. However, it is expected you have it delivered which will cost KES 150. This also comes after an announcement by SafeBoda to start delivering food and other essentials to their clients natively from their app.

Just like SafeBoda, the app has a virtual wallet. Here you can deposit money and use it for your rides and deliveries.

Pay Bills

The money in your wallet can also be used to pay bills and buy airtime. These include: