TikTok has undoubtedly risen to the top ranks faster than anyone would have imagined over the last couple of months. But with every big and rising social media platform comes some users or creators who just make content that would best be described as “cringeworthy”. There is also the aspect of direct messages (DMs) that get users to just text others with some of the most annoying stuff ever.

Sometimes, unfollowing them doesn’t really as the app’s algorithm can’t help but recommend you to their videos again and again. So, how do you make sure that you cannot get to hear from them ever again? And if you are on the rough side of the block, how do you get to know that you’ve just crossed the line and should just mind your business?

How To Block Someone on TikTok

Open the app and tap Discover. Type in the username of the person you want to block. On the other hand, you can also tap Me then Following and then key in the username of the person you want to block. Tap on the user’s profile to view it then tap the horizontal three-dots icon at the top right corner of the page. Select Block. Voila! After blocking, the user will no longer be able to interact with you and you will not see their videos either.

How To Find Out If You Been Blocked

If you are the culprit that’s fallen victim to the axe, this is how you can find out whether you have been blocked:

You will first need to search for the user that might have blocked you by either going to the Discover section or on your Following list. If your search gets no results, you are most likely blocked. You can also check for tags or any mentions of you in the user’s posts. If you cannot find them as well, there’s a huge chance that you have been blocked.

You might have blocked someone for a while and want to reverse the action but cannot figure out how. Here’s how you do it: