Here Are The Websites Kenyans Are Visiting The Most

Amazon’s cloud-based artificial intelligence system released a recent report with a list of Kenya’s 50 most visited websites. This, according to Alexa comes from data collected over the last three months. Of course, one question that some would beg to ask is how Amazon gets to have this kind of information but we can inquire that later from the experts.

Other than the top ranking, the list also consists of how much average time Kenyans spend on each of these websites. The winner, as expected was Facebook that brags of 18 minutes 28 seconds on average. It is normal for users to be sunk into social media sites for even longer periods of time and Facebook stands to benefit the most. However, other social media sites seemed to not be as popular as per the data as Instagram was the only one following with an average visit time of 8 minutes 22 seconds.

This could mostly be explained by the fact that people tend to visit social media platforms via their mobile apps rather than websites.

Betting sites weren’t as lucky this time as the only one that really made the midfield ranks was Bet9ja at the 23rd spot with 7minutes 45 seconds average visit time.

At a period when Kenyans have had a deadline to file their tax returns, KRA was obviously up there at the 13 th place with an average time of 16 minutes 36 seconds. Additionally, e-tailing platform including Jumia, Amazon and Aliexpress did also make the list which would explain the growing figures when it comes to e-commerce.

All in all, the list surely does come with names that you would expect to be there but also some surprising ones.