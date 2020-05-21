Samsung Mobile announced today its plans to roll out new software updates to some of its recent flagship devices particularly for the Galaxy S20 models. The upgrade is set to bring in a newer version of Samsung’s proprietary interface, dubbed OneUI 2.1. It is already rolling out widely in Kenya to improve on performance, photography and general users experience of these devices. Luckily, Galaxy S10 smartphones will also be legible for this upgrade.

The OneUI interface wouldn’t really be described as perfect but is one that Samsung has tried to improve over a number of years with every new generation of smartphones released. Users of the S20 and S10 series will be lucky to get features like an improved haptic sensation when typing messages or notes. This will reduce sensitivity that makes you key in letters or characters that you never intended.

The Galaxy 20s’ 120Hz display has also been improved to ensure better feedback when scrolling, playing videos and games. Animation and basically anything in motion will appear much smoother without many visual glitches.

Photography is also improving with the UI 2.1 upgrade specifically for the S10 models that are getting the Single Take feature that was only available on S20 smartphones. With this feature, users are now able to take multiple photos and videos simultaneously and get recommendations for the best image from the algorithm. The Night Mode has also been improved on the S20 as the S10 had already gotten the upgrade last year.

Other than the smartphones, Samsung has also brought in new connectivity features to Galaxy Buds through a software update. This is meant to ensure the buds can connect faster to smartphones or computers as well as improve on Ambient Sound.