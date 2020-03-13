Samsung Launches Flagship Galaxy S20 Series in Kenya, Starting at 93K

It’s 2020 and the Galaxy series is finally here in Kenya. Samsung unveiled The Galaxy S20 series and it is now available at your nearest authorised retailer.

Proposed Retail Prices for the Galaxy S20 Series

Brains, beauty, and a whole lot of power! The Galaxy S20 series is now available at your nearest authorised retailer. Discover the #GalaxyS20 series: https://t.co/aWGZ6rejl2 pic.twitter.com/0xh50v00Om — Samsung Mobile Kenya (@SamsungMobileKE) March 12, 2020

S20 – KES 92,999

S20+ -KES 103,999

S20 Ultra – KES 129,999

In 2019 Samsung released about 30 smartphones. This is not including the M and J series. They’ve really stepped up their game. The most popular would have to be the A-series, Galaxy and Note Series. Then within these categories, there’s the ‘e’ series, ‘s’ series, plus series and the lite series. I mean that’s a lot of phones. Here’s a compiled list of the Samsung phones and their prices.

Galaxy S20 Series Features:

Display

S20

6.2” Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200×1440)563 ppiHDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate support

S20+

6.7″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200×1440)525 ppiHDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate support

S20 Ultra

6.9″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200×1440)511ppiHDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate support

Camera

Galaxy S20

Triple camera

12MP Ultra Wide Camera

12MP Wide-angle Camera

64MP Telephoto Camera

Space Zoom

Hybrid Optic Zoom 3x Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x



Galaxy S20+

12MP Ultra Wide Camera

12MP Wide-angle Camera

64MP Telephoto Camera

DepthVision Camera

Space Zoom Hybrid Optic Zoom 3x Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x



Galaxy S20 Ultra

Quad camera

40MP Selfie Camera

12MP Ultra Wide Camera

108MP Wide-angle Camera

48MP Telephoto Camera

DepthVision Camera

Space Zoom Hybrid Optic Zoom 10x Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x



Video Recording

Resolution

8K video recording at 24 fps (7680×4320)

4K UHD video recording at 60 fps (3840×2160)

1080p FHD video recording at 60 fps (1920×1080)

720p HD video recording at 30 fps (1280×720)

Shooting speed

Super steady

Super Slow-mo 720p video support at 960 fps

Slow-motion 1080p video support at 240 fps

Hyperlapse 1080p video support

Performance