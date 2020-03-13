Samsung Launches Flagship Galaxy S20 Series in Kenya, Starting at 93K

It’s 2020 and the Galaxy series is finally here in Kenya. Samsung unveiled The Galaxy S20 series and it is now available at your nearest authorised retailer.
Proposed Retail Prices for the Galaxy S20 Series
- S20 – KES 92,999
- S20+ -KES 103,999
- S20 Ultra – KES 129,999
In 2019 Samsung released about 30 smartphones. This is not including the M and J series. They’ve really stepped up their game. The most popular would have to be the A-series, Galaxy and Note Series. Then within these categories, there’s the ‘e’ series, ‘s’ series, plus series and the lite series. I mean that’s a lot of phones. Here’s a compiled list of the Samsung phones and their prices.
Galaxy S20 Series Features:
Display
S20
6.2” Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200×1440)563 ppiHDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate support
S20+
6.7″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200×1440)525 ppiHDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate support
S20 Ultra
6.9″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200×1440)511ppiHDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate support
Camera
Galaxy S20
- Triple camera
- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera
- 12MP Wide-angle Camera
- 64MP Telephoto Camera
- Space Zoom
- Hybrid Optic
- Zoom 3x
- Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x
Galaxy S20+
- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera
- 12MP Wide-angle Camera
- 64MP Telephoto Camera
- DepthVision Camera
- Space Zoom
- Hybrid Optic Zoom 3x
- Super Resolution Zoom up to 30x
Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Quad camera
- 40MP Selfie Camera
- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera
- 108MP Wide-angle Camera
- 48MP Telephoto Camera
- DepthVision Camera
- Space Zoom
- Hybrid Optic Zoom 10x
- Super Resolution Zoom up to 100x
Video Recording
Resolution
- 8K video recording at 24 fps (7680×4320)
- 4K UHD video recording at 60 fps (3840×2160)
- 1080p FHD video recording at 60 fps (1920×1080)
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps (1280×720)
Shooting speed
- Super steady
- Super Slow-mo 720p video support at 960 fps
- Slow-motion 1080p video support at 240 fps
- Hyperlapse 1080p video support
Performance
Battery Capacity
Galaxy S20
- 4000mAh
Galaxy S20+
- 4500mAh
Galaxy S20 Ultra
- 5000mAh
Charging
- Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging.
Memory
S205G
- 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
S20+5G
- 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
S20 Ultra5G/LTE
- 16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- *Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.
Expandable Memory & SIM Card
Single SIM model: one Nano-SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB). Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano-SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
OS
- Android 10
Audio
Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG
- Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.
Water Resistance
- IP68
*IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
