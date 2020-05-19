Huawei Nova 7i Bundles Free Headphones For Those Who Pre-order

The recently launched Huawei Nova 7i has now been placed up for pre-order in the Kenyan market at KES 30k. The pre-order that is scheduled to end on May 24th is set to give consumers an opportunity to get a free Huawei Band 4 worth KES 4,700 together with Bluetooth headphones worth KES 2,500. The handset, according to the company, will be retailing in all its stores as well as platforms like Jumia and Lipa Later.

The Huawei Nova 7i comes with a quad AI camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 120° ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh lens. Upfront sits the 16MP selfie camera on the 6.4-inch HD display with 1080p resolution.

Additionally, the camera setup comes with various software features including a dedicated night mode on both rear and front cameras. With the mode, images will effortlessly retain detail in a dark environment giving you better visuals compared to what the human eye would normally capture.

Powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 810 processor, the phone packs 8gigs of RAM alongside 128 gigs of internal storage that’s expandable to 256GB via a micro SD card. The smartphone is yet another model from the Chinese company without Google services but runs on EMUI 10 with Android 10 as its base.

All these features are then powered up by the phone’s 4200mAh battery. Charging it up will be fairly fast via the USB Type-C port with 40W support. Huawei also hopes to get to the younger audience with this smartphone with an emphasis on its new GPU Turbo 3.0 graphics processing technology. This is meant to improve efficiency when it comes to functions like video play and gaming.