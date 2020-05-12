Huawei Nova 7i Set To Launch in Kenya With 48MP Camera

Chinese tech giant, Huawei has today announced plans of launching another smartphone, the Nova 7i in the Kenyan market soon. The smartphone comes months after another member of the series, Huawei Nova 5T hit Kenyan shelves earlier this year. Like 5T, the Nova 7i will run on Huawei Mobile Services with Android 10 as the base.

Powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 810 processor, the phone packs 8gigs of RAM alongside 128 gigs of internal storage that’s expandable to 256GB. The chassis packs a 6.4-inch HD display (1080 x 2310 pixels) with a hole punch selfie camera at the top left. Huawei has also chosen to stick with its hardware-based fingerprint scanner placed at the left so users can get to it easily.

The quad-camera rear camera module would be familiar to may with its square bump design. Arranged ina 2×2 matrix, the setup consists of a 48MP main camera, a 120° Ultra-Wide Angle lens, a Portrait Bokeh lens and a 4cm macro lens.

All these features are then juiced up by the phone’s 4200mAh battery. Charging it up will be fairly fats via the USB Type-C port with 18W support. Huawei also hopes to get to the younger audience with this smartphone by insisting on its new GPU Turbo 3.0 graphics processing technology. This is meant to improve efficiency when it comes to functions like video play and gaming.

Of course, the Huawei Nova 7i will be another instalment into the series without Google services and will instead be running on Huawei Mobile Services. Its official pricing has not been revealed yet but it would be reasonable to expect the phone to sell at about KES 27k to KES 30k considering its global starting price.