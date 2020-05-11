Apparently, Samsung Will Not Make a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra This Year

Despite its high pricing owed to the high-end features, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has surprisingly been the most popular model of the S20 series. While many expected the cheaper models to outdo the Ultra model, recent Q1 2020 reports have been coming out with it on higher ranks. However, a rumour is now going around claiming that the upcoming Note 20 series will not have a similar high-end model, that is, “Note 20 Ultra”.

This began when Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), took to Twitter to claim that there will be no Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Instead, Samsung is expected to launch only two models; a standard Galaxy Note 20 and a “Plus” model with a bigger screen. This could then mean that the series will include models that are more affordable compared to what we are always used to.

No word has been released about the Note 20 series specs but Ross Young also stated that the Samsung could be evading the 120Hz display with the standard Note 20. For anyone looking to upgrade from the current regular S20 model, this could certainly be a big disappointment to use a screen with less speed.

Young went on in a separate tweet claiming that the Note 20 Plus will have a 6.87-inch display with 3096 x 1444 resolution and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. This would also include the 120Hz “lower power implementation”, meant to help in extending battery life to the Note 20 Plus.

Note 20+ Display Leak

Note 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Nevertheless, it is careful to note that all these are just claims and it will take us to wait for any official word form Samsung itself. The Note 20 series is expected to launch in an online Unpacked Event in August.