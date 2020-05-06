Twitter Will Now ‘Call You Out’ When You’re About To Post An Offensive Message

It’s not unheard of for people to lash and send offensive messages when things get a bit heated, especially on Twitter. So, the company is working on a way to let users think twice about what they want to post.

Twitter Offensive Message Warning

With many of us spending a lot of time on social media, it’s easy to get aggravated by a post and want to put your point out there. However, these replies might not always be PG-rated thus, Twitter is looking to change this.

To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published. This will happen if the post uses language that could be harmful.

Here’s how it looks.

When they made this feature????????????? pic.twitter.com/ILrOlTdxTu — TTG (@Sheer__Opulence) May 5, 2020

It’s not exactly clear how Twitter is labelling harmful language. However, the company does have hate speech policies and a broader Twitter Rules document. They outline its stances on everything from threats of violence and terrorism content to abuse and harassment.

We should note that Twitter says it won’t remove something simply because it is offensive. People are allowed to post content, including potentially inflammatory content, as long as they’re not violating the Twitter Rules.

That said, this new experiment seems more designed to lightly encourage users to avoid unnecessary and inflammatory language. Especially language that has the potential to escalate feuds and lead to suspensions.

After all, you can simply ignore Twitter’s warning and post the reply anyway. Twitter thinks at least some users might reconsider and think twice about their posts.

This isn’t the only social media platform to invoke this. Instagram has also used this method to ‘mitigate’ posts on their platform. The Facebook-owned app now warns users before they post a seemingly harmful caption. The warning reads;

“looks similar to others that have been reported.”

Prior to that change, Instagram rolled out a warning system for comments last summer.