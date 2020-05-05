Windows 10X, Microsoft’s New Software Will Be Available For All To Enjoy

Microsoft is developing Windows 10X, an operating system for dual-screen devices. The system is anticipated to launch sometime in the near future. However, Microsoft, on Monday, announced that it will be shifting its plans and will release it for single-screen devices first.

Windows 10X

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many people are confined to their homes and this has increased the time spent on Windows 10 on single-screen devices. Thus, the company looks to develop the system for singular devices.

Read more about Windows 10X here.

Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, Panos Panay, had this to say.

Owing to more than 4 trillion minutes that are being spent on Windows 10 a month, the company has shifted its focus for Windows 10X from dual-screen devices to single-screen devices.

The post goes on to state that Microsoft will “look for the right moment” to release its dual-screen devices. This means people who were waiting to get their hands on dual-screen devices running Windows 10X will have a wait longer.

Fortunately, single-screen device users will also get a chance to experience the refined operating system. However, there is no information on when it will reach laptops and tablets running Windows 10.

These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers. We will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.

Microsoft aims to make some things easier and faster for its customers with Windows 10 May 2020 update. The changes mentioned in the post include

A better way to pair Bluetooth devices in Windows Improved tablet experience when a keyboard is not connected The addition of a “drag and drop” feature for Eye Control functionality users.

The update will reach Windows 10 users starting this month.