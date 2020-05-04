Safaricom Offers Free Data And Call Minutes For Frontline Health Workers

Safaricom PLC has just announced new plans to improve communication support for the pandemic response teams. After a request from the Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary of Health, the mobile operator will be providing more resources meant to make operations easier for the various health personnel around the country.

According to Safaricom, the facilities will be equivalent of 195 terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs, available for the next three months. More specifically, all these resources will include:

Monthly Bundle for Frontline Government Healthcare Workers: A monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data + 600 voice call minutes + 2,000 SMSs per month topped up to the individual lines of the COVID-19 frontline workers as identified by the Ministry of Health. 100 Mbps Internet Connectivity at Afya House for the National Command and Control Centre in this fight to safeguard our health. COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Airtime Support: A one-off bundle consisting of 50GB data + 3,500 voice call minutes + 10,000 SMSs to 15 members to assist in the smooth running of the fund activities.

The initiative is part of the company’s effort to help the frontline health workers around the country in the fight against coronavirus. So the availability of connectivity resources is seen as a decision that will make sure they can communicate effectively with potential patients as well as share data with authorities.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom’s CEO, said, “The gallant frontline healthcare workers are our first line of defence against the pandemic and their dedication to serving the country has helped slow down infections within our communities. We not only want to appreciate the great work they are doing, but also facilitate their communication as they continue discharging their duties.”