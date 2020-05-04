Here Are The Latest Smartphones You Can Get in Kenya And Their Prices

Despite the current circumstances, it is clear to many that smartphone companies and brands have been trying their best to get back to normal operations. And even though we are not yet there yet, a couple of new smartphones have been launched over the last few months and are already shipping across the world for sale. Well, here are some of the smartphones that are already selling in Kenyan stores that you can easily purchase.

Nokia C2- KES 8,200

Software: Android 9 Go Edition

Processor: Quad-Core Unisoc

Display: 5.7″ HD+

Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB

Rear Camera: 5MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 2800mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

TECNO Camon 15 Air- KES 16,000

Software: Android 10

Processor:MediaTek Helio P22

Display: 6.6″, 720 x 1600 pixels

Memory/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+5MP2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

Infinix Note 7 Lite- KES 16,500

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.6″, 720 x 1600 pixels

Memory/Storage: 4GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

Huawei Y7p- KES 18,500

Software: Android 10, EMUI 9.1

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F

Display: 6.39″ FHD+, 1560 x 720 pixels

Memory/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

Infinix Note 7- KES 22,500

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio G70

Display: 6.95″, 720 x 1640 pixels

Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

Redmi Note 9S- KES 25,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Display: 6.67″ FHD+

Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+5MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5020mAh

Charging port: USB Type-C

TECNO Camon 15 Premier- KES 27,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.6″ 1080 x 2340 pixels

Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 64MP+5MP+2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

OPPO Reno 3- KES 40,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P90

Display: 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera: 44MP

Battery: 4025mAh

Charging port: Micro USB