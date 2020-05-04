Here Are The Latest Smartphones You Can Get in Kenya And Their Prices

Despite the current circumstances, it is clear to many that smartphone companies and brands have been trying their best to get back to normal operations. And even though we are not yet there yet, a couple of new smartphones have been launched over the last few months and are already shipping across the world for sale. Well, here are some of the smartphones that are already selling in Kenyan stores that you can easily purchase.
Nokia C2- KES 8,200
Software: Android 9 Go Edition
Processor: Quad-Core Unisoc
Display: 5.7″ HD+
Memory/Storage: 1GB/16GB
Rear Camera: 5MP
Front Camera: 5MP
Battery: 2800mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
TECNO Camon 15 Air- KES 16,000
Software: Android 10
Processor:MediaTek Helio P22
Display: 6.6″, 720 x 1600 pixels
Memory/Storage: 4GB/64GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+5MP2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
Infinix Note 7 Lite- KES 16,500
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
Display: 6.6″, 720 x 1600 pixels
Memory/Storage: 4GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
Huawei Y7p- KES 18,500
Software: Android 10, EMUI 9.1
Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Display: 6.39″ FHD+, 1560 x 720 pixels
Memory/Storage: 4GB/64GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
Infinix Note 7- KES 22,500
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio G70
Display: 6.95″, 720 x 1640 pixels
Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
Redmi Note 9S- KES 25,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Display: 6.67″ FHD+
Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+5MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5020mAh
Charging port: USB Type-C
TECNO Camon 15 Premier- KES 27,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
Display: 6.6″ 1080 x 2340 pixels
Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 64MP+5MP+2MP
Front Camera: 32MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
OPPO Reno 3- KES 40,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P90
Display: 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera: 44MP
Battery: 4025mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
