TikTok Might Just Be The Biggest Gainer From The Coronavirus Pandemic

In the first quarter of 2020, TikTok generated the most downloads for any app ever in a quarter, accumulating more than 315 million installs across the App Store and Google Play. Now, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. the Social video app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally.

Let’s note that it is not the most downloaded app but it’s up there. It’s currently 7th on the list with Facebook and WhatsApp battling for top spot.

TikTok Popularity Soars

TikTok’s latest surge comes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. This has seen consumers drawn to their mobile devices more than ever. People around the world are looking for new ways to shop, work, and connect with others and social media seems to be taking flight.

Google Play has accounted for the vast majority of TikTok downloads to date. It’s currently racking up more than 1.5 billion installs, or 75.5 per cent of the total downloads. The App Store, meanwhile, has generated 495.2 million downloads, or 24.5 per cent.

While TikTok was on the ascent before 2020, the app has hit new levels of popularity so far this year. Its record-breaking Q1 came during a global pandemic. This led to an increase in downloads, engagement, and revenue.

The continuous rise of TikTok gives it an ever-bigger foundation. The app is not only enjoying success for the short-term but builds for the long-term to keep competitors—both existing and emerging—at bay.