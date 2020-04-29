Creators Will Be Able To Charge Users To Join Their Facebook Livestreams

As the curfews and lockdowns stretch over to another month, times are getting tougher for creators and small business owners. With that in mind, Facebook is looking to charge people for access to live videos on their platform to support creators.

Facebook Live Streams

Facebook has announced that it’ll be adding the option for people to charge for access to events with Facebook Live streams. This is what Facebook had to say:

To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook. This is anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.

Details on the new feature are slim right now. This is mainly because the news came buried in Facebook’s larger announcement about its new Zoom-like Messenger Rooms feature. For now, there’s no real date for when users will be able to charge for events.

The announcement references that pages will be able to charge for events. However, Facebook has yet to clarify if there will be any limitations as to who’ll be able to use the feature.

Other Updates To Facebook For Creators