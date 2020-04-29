Creators Will Be Able To Charge Users To Join Their Facebook Livestreams

As the curfews and lockdowns stretch over to another month, times are getting tougher for creators and small business owners. With that in mind, Facebook is looking to charge people for access to live videos on their platform to support creators.
Facebook Live Streams
Facebook has announced that it’ll be adding the option for people to charge for access to events with Facebook Live streams. This is what Facebook had to say:
To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook. This is anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.
Details on the new feature are slim right now. This is mainly because the news came buried in Facebook’s larger announcement about its new Zoom-like Messenger Rooms feature. For now, there’s no real date for when users will be able to charge for events.
The announcement references that pages will be able to charge for events. However, Facebook has yet to clarify if there will be any limitations as to who’ll be able to use the feature.
Other Updates To Facebook For Creators
- To help you raise money for causes, you can now add the donate button to live videos wherever nonprofit fundraisers are available.
- Facebook is bringing back Live With so you can add another person into your live video. For instance, you can bring on a guest speaker, interview an expert or perform with a friend.
- If you have limited data or a bad connection, you now have the option to listen to the audio-only .
- Additionally, Facebook is adding the option for event creators to mark their events as online-only.
