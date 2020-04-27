Nokia C2: The Latest Budget Smartphone Under 10K

HMD Global, home to Nokia devices, will now be adding to its list of smartphones in the Kenyan market with the launch of the budget Nokia C2. Starting at KES 8,199, the smartphone is set to appeal to Kenyans with its decent set of specs yet affordable price.

The phone packs a large 5.7-inch screen with HD+ resolution, which is surprising for phones at such a price range. Under the chassis includes 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. To compensate for this, Nokia obviously lays emphasis on the Android Go software that lets users save up on storage as they store their files including videos and music.

This will mean that the phone comes with apps like Gallery Go, YouTube Go, Google Go, and more that also help on data and storage saving. All these apps will run on Android 9 (Pie) straight from the box.

Not much would be said about the 5MP rear and front cameras that will be able to shoot videos at 720p. All this will then be powered by a 2800mAh that is reasonable for a budget phone and for anyone that doesn’t use their device as much during the day.

The general design also houses a Google Assistant button which has been in a lot of Nokia’s latest phones. The phone is already available on Kenyan shelves in two colours; black and cyan.

It is, however, interesting to see how Nokia alongside other smartphone companies like TECNO and Huawei is trying to keep up with operations by launching new devices for sale despite the COVID-19 hit.