Check Out This New #StayHome Sticker Pack From WhatsApp

WhatsApp Stay Home Sticker Pack
We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance and exercise. They also aim to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.
The stickers are available in ten languages at launch. This includes Arabic, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
In a bid to keep fighting this pandemic, the messaging platform recently put limits on message forwarding to stop misinformation.
This also includes a coronavirus information hub in partnership with WHO. This hub makes it easier for users to find the information they need in relation to the Coronavirus.
