Check Out This New #StayHome Sticker Pack From WhatsApp

Stickers are a fan favourite with social media users and companies are using them to help them cope with the current pandemic. Today, WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker pack.

WhatsApp Stay Home Sticker Pack

WhatsApp says it worked with the World Health Organization over the new sticker pack, dubbed “Together at Home,”. Their aim is to help people stay connected and express themselves.

You can now head on over to the stickers tab on WhatsApp for Android or iOS to download the new pack. When you locate the stickers, you’ll find some that embrace the work-from-home life, including social distancing, and more:

We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance and exercise. They also aim to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.