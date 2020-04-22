Earth Day: Places You Can Recycle Your Old Electronics In Kenya

It is no doubt by now that e-waste has ballooned the country especially in major cities like Nairobi and at a terrifying rate. And as much as it not emphasised, e-waste is quite dangerous to the environment when disposed of recklessly. This is because it mostly consists of plastic, metal, rubber and toxic chemicals that are non-biodegradable.
In 2016, the world produced 47 million metric tonnes of e-waste. Africa alone generated 2.2 million tonnes of waste and of which only 1% of it was recycled. And with the growth of the tech industry in Kenya, the number could only get worse. Luckily, a couple of firms including Safaricom have been making efforts to promote the culture of recycling e-waste by collecting old smartphones.
Similarly, there are already a number of recycling centres that deal in e-waste by collecting, separating and exporting to for processing. So, here are some that you would want to know in case you have unwanted electronics around.
- WEEE Centre, one of the first registered e-waste recyclers in the country located at Umoja Area, Nairobi
- East African Compliance Recycling Centre located at Athi River, Mombasa Road.
- Eastleigh e-Waste Collection Centre, Eastleigh, Nairobi
- Enviroserve Kenya Limited located off Mombasa Road.
- EcoPost located along Baba Dogo Rd., Nairobi.
- Taka Taka Solutions, whose head office is located along Laikipia Road, Nairobi.
Some challenges faced include:
- Lack of guiding policy and strategy
- Inadequate capacity
- Inadequate skills and resources
- Lack of citizen awareness
- Poor methods of waste management
Consequences Of Poor E-Waste Handling
- Air pollution when electronic waste is burned.
- Toxic radiation released degrades the environment.
- Blockage of water runoff channels.
- Ozone layer depletion leading to unpredictable weather conditions.
- Lead and Mercury poisoning.
Comments