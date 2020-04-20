Budget Camera-Phone TECNO Camon 15 Launched in Kenya

Despite the current situation, smartphone companies like TECNO are still trying to get their operations up with the recent launch of the Camon 15 series. The line-up has now launched in the Kenyan market with two models: Camon 15 Premier and Camon 15 Air.

The series is, of course, a successor to last year’s Camon 12 collection that launched in three models. For that, many will find a lot of features that are familiar but you will, of course, find a number of differences as well.

The significant change, of course, is the rear camera setup that is now in a squarish bump following on the industry’s current trend. The rectangle-shaped bump houses four cameras for both devices with one of the lenses but with a slight difference.

The 6.6-inch displays would be the main distinguishing factor as the regular Camon 15 comes with a hole-punch 16MP camera, similar to the previous model. The Camon 15 premier, on the other hand, packs a pop-up 32MP camera, leaving the screen 6.6-inch screen bezel-less.

TECNO Camon 15 Air

The phone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor accompanied by a 4GB RAM. Any files that you get will have to be stored on the device’s 64GB internal disk. Other than the selfie camera, you can view your content on the 6.6-inch display that comes with 720 x 1600 pixels.

As expected, the phone runs on Android 10 as its base complemented by TECNO’s proprietary HiOS 6.0 as the skin. The rear camera setup packs a 48MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP AI Lens and 2MP tertiary camera.

Users will have a huge 5000mAh battery which is a good thing for anyone that travels, not getting to charge their phones as much.

All this comes at a starting price of KES 15,999 at various retail and online stores.

TECNO Camon 15 Premier

The high-end piece of the line-up comes with feature quite similar to the former but is, of course, bumped up to fit into its “premier” description. The device packs a 6.6-inch display at 1080 x 2340 resolution which is an upgrade from Camon 15 Air’s screen.

Under the chassis though is a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset that runs alongside 6GB of memory. A 128GB internal storage is also accompanied which is much welcome.

The camera setup would be the most emphasised bit, bringing in a 64MP main camera from Sony. According to TECNO, this is a smart chip-backed camera, which will mean you can upscale your photos not only while shooting but also during editing without losing its original editing.

The setup also packs a 5MP secondary camera that offers wide-angle shots of up to 115 degrees. Below that is the 2MP night sensor with AI Vision Optimisation Solution that ensures faster light adjustment and image processing.

More features are also promised to be integrated into the camera software including AR filters and beautification for social media gurus.

Either way, all this is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which would be a bummer for some but still decent enough. To get this, you will have to part with KES 26,999 at various stores including Jumia.