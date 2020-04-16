Laptops

Here Are 5 Laptops Under 40K To Help You Work and Study From Home

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Affordable Laptops
It looks like we’re going to be home for a while and life has to move on. For some of us it’s work from home, for others it’s study from home. Of course, there are those who just want to get entertained. Take a look at these 5 affordable laptops you can buy locally from either of these local stores: Textbook Centre, Saruk Digitals or Bright Technologies.

CTRONIQ N14S

This a good and cheap laptop built solely for minimal work like assignments and typed projects for work. It can open multiple tabs as well when trading, doing assignments or multi-tasking on the laptop

Ctroniq N14s Notebook PC - Intel Cherry Trail- T3 Z8350, 1.44 Ghz ...
  • Size: 14 Inches
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Intel Quad-Core Processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • HDD: 32 GB
  • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

KSh 19,999.00

Lenovo Ideapad S130

Lenovo IdeaPad S130 11.6" Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 500 GB SATA HDD ...

  • Size: 11 Inches
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Pentium processor
  • Graphics: Intel Graphics
  • RAM 4GB
  • HDD 500GB

KES 25,000

HP Notebook 15

The Notebook is a laptop that’s ideal for users with modest computing needs looking for a laptop that’s pocket-friendly.HP Notebook - 15-ra005nia 15.6" Intel Celeron N3060 4GB RAM 500GB ...

  • Size: 15-17 Inches
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Internal Storage: 500GB HDD
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core

KSh 29,999.00

Asus Transformer Book T101HA

This laptop is designed using aluminium making it tough, light and slim. It transforms into a pad and that makes it easily portable and sufficient for students.

ASUS Transformer Book T101HA | 2-in-1 PCs | ASUS Global

  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Hard Drive: 128GB EMMC
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Processor: IntelQuad-Core
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel HD

KSh 34,999.00

Dell Inspiron 3573

  • Size: 15.6 Inches
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: 4GB
  • HDD: 500GB

KES 35,500

Also Read:  5 MacBook Pro Alternatives - Q1 2019

Explained: Why Does Electricity Go Off When it Starts Raining?

DCI Warns Kenyans On Fake Online Shops Selling Sanitizers and Face Masks

