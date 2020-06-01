Here Are 5 Laptops Under 40K To Help You Work and Study From Home

It looks like we’re going to be home for a while and life has to move on. For some of us it’s work from home, for others it’s study from home. And we cannot forget those who just want some entertainment. To help with that we’ve compiled a list of affordable laptops you can buy locally from either of these stores:
Affordable Laptops
CTRONIQ N14S
This a good and cheap laptop built solely for minimal work like assignments and typed projects for work. It can open multiple tabs as well when trading, doing assignments or multi-tasking on the laptop
- Size: 14 Inches
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Intel Quad-Core Processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- HDD: 32 GB
- Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
KSh 19,999.00
Lenovo Ideapad S130
- Size: 11 Inches
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Pentium processor
- Graphics: Intel Graphics
- RAM 4GB
- HDD 500GB
KES 25,000
HP Notebook 15
The Notebook is a laptop that’s ideal for users with modest computing needs looking for a laptop that’s pocket-friendly.
- Size: 15-17 Inches
- Operating System: Windows 10
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal Storage: 500GB HDD
- Intel Celeron Dual Core
KSh 29,999.00
Asus Transformer Book T101HA
This laptop is designed using aluminium making it tough, light and slim. It transforms into a pad and that makes it easily portable and sufficient for students.
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Hard Drive: 128GB EMMC
- RAM: 4GB
- Processor: IntelQuad-Core
- Graphics: Integrated Intel HD
KSh 34,999.00
Dell Inspiron 3573
- Size: 15.6 Inches
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
- RAM: 4GB
- HDD: 500GB
KES 35,500
Comments