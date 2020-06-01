Here Are 5 Laptops Under 40K To Help You Work and Study From Home

It looks like we’re going to be home for a while and life has to move on. For some of us it’s work from home, for others it’s study from home. And we cannot forget those who just want some entertainment. To help with that we’ve compiled a list of affordable laptops you can buy locally from either of these stores:

Affordable Laptops

CTRONIQ N14S

This a good and cheap laptop built solely for minimal work like assignments and typed projects for work. It can open multiple tabs as well when trading, doing assignments or multi-tasking on the laptop

Size: 14 Inches

Operating System: Windows 10

Intel Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2 GB

HDD: 32 GB

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

KSh 19,999.00

Lenovo Ideapad S130

Size: 11 Inches

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Pentium processor

Graphics: Intel Graphics

RAM 4GB

HDD 500GB

KES 25,000

HP Notebook 15

The Notebook is a laptop that’s ideal for users with modest computing needs looking for a laptop that’s pocket-friendly.

Size: 15-17 Inches

Operating System: Windows 10

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 500GB HDD

Intel Celeron Dual Core

KSh 29,999.00

Asus Transformer Book T101HA

This laptop is designed using aluminium making it tough, light and slim. It transforms into a pad and that makes it easily portable and sufficient for students.

Operating System: Windows 10

Hard Drive: 128GB EMMC

RAM: 4GB

Processor: IntelQuad-Core

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD

KSh 34,999.00

Dell Inspiron 3573

Size: 15.6 Inches

Operating System: Windows 10

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 4GB

HDD: 500GB

KES 35,500