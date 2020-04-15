Samsung Unveils Cheaper Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With An S Pen

A few weeks after the launch of Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro, Samsung is also trying to catch in the world of tablets. This is through the unveiling of the anticipated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite adding on to the Tab S6 line-up. Despite being a lite version, the device certainly features a decent range of specs alongside an S Pen, making it a good rival to the new iPad.

The S6 Lite was also brought in to give an affordable alternative to the S6 tablet that has been inaccessible due to its high price.

Since February, speculations have been going around about the device that was said to be more of a successor to the Galaxy Tab S5e that was launched a little over a year ago with mid-range specifications.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch display with 2000 x 1200 pixels as rumours before. Unfortunately, this is a TFT display which could prove to give lower brightness and colour accuracy compared to the AMOLED screen.

More to that is a pair of speakers in contrast to the quad-speaker setup on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The duet is tuned by Samsung’s partner AKG and powered by Dolby Audio, which could translate to impressive sound quality.

For charging and data transfer, the device carries a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The general look is seemingly complemented by a metallic chassis.

The S pen, which could one of the key features, is definite. What is unclear though is whether the stylus is included straight from packaging or as a premium accessory. Samsung’s snap-on keyboard might not be supported on the Tab S6 Lite. But it does support a regular bookcase with an S Pen holder along its fold.

No information has been outed yet about the camera module or what kind of lenses are integrated. For performance, the tablet runs on Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 9611 chipset, the same used on various smartphones like the Galaxy A50 s and A51.

Of course, the tablet will run on Android 10 out of the box. The price has, however not been revealed yet even though it is obviously expected to be much cheaper than its predecessor.