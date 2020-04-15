Many people are using wifi in their homes. There’s excessive browsing, streaming and probably gaming. Unfortunately, that’s having an impact on the country’s internet bandwidth. These issues, we suspect, affected Safaricom Home Fibre causing a 20hr+ outage last week. With this in mind, Safaricom has seen it best to compensate the Home Fibre subscribers.

Safaricom Home Fibre Compensation

Safaricom Home Fiber users in various parts of the country were unfortunately hit by an internet outage last week on 7th April, 2020. After a couple of complaints, Safaricom responded by fixing the issue early the next morning.

Today, the Telco seems to be compensating for the issues. This is the message some Safaricom Home Fibre subscribers are receiving.

“Dear Customer, we deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused by our fibre service intermittency. Dial *400*1# to redeem your compensation on the next renewal.”

Our home fibre account faced issues last week too. We received the message and compensation of KES 933. This is about 23% of what we pay for our package.

As you can see from the above text, it reads “to redeem your Home Fibre compensation on the next renewal”. So you can’t transfer to M-Pesa. You will just pay 23% less on your next payment.