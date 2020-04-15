Google Launches News Relief Fund To Support Journalists in Kenya

It is important to note that local news is a vital resource for keeping people and communities connected in the best of times. In light of that, Google is launching a news relief fund to support journalists around the world.

Google News Fund Initiative

What Is It?

The Google News Fund is an initiative to help by launching a Journalism Emergency Relief Fund. Their aim is to deliver urgent aid to thousands of small, medium and local news publishers globally.

Who Can Get This Funding?

The funding is open to news organizations producing original news for local communities during this time of crisis. The funding will range from

Low thousands of dollars for small hyper-local newsrooms. Low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms, with variations per region.

How Can You Apply For The Fund?

Starting today, April 15th, publishers everywhere can apply for funds via this simple application form.

Applications will close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

At the end of the process, Google will announce who has received funding and how publishers are spending the money.

Today’s news builds on other efforts we’ve made to support the industry and connect people to quality information at this time of need. Google believes that it is important to do what we can to alleviate the financial pressures on newsrooms, and will continue to look at other ways to help with more to announce soon.