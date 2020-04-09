LG is Still Making Phones and This is How Their Next Phone Might Look

LG has not been particularly famous for significant design changes when it comes to its smartphones. For the last few years, all its flagship devices have looked pretty much with slight unexciting alterations. But all that is said to change according to the company’s new resolve to have an all-new design for its next high-end phone.

In a statement, LG Mobile’s head, Cha Yong-duk said,” Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch. This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.”

According to LG, this new design will be “a nod to the natural world” with a visual form factor that is quite different from the current industry trend. This also applies to the ‘raindrop’ camera module that is expected to veer far away from the squarish camera bump that most brands have been going with this year.

In the released render, one can see that the phone will house three rear cameras in the upper-left corner, arranged in descending order by size, evoking “images of falling raindrops. Below the optical setup will now be the LED flash. This, as said by LG, is meant to take up less space on the back of the phone and also offer a cleaner look.

What will be interesting as well is the curved edge design that LG calls “3D Arc Design”. The edges of the display, as well as the rear panel, will be symmetrically curved, ensuring a “more natural” feeling in the hand compared to the company’s previous devices. All this could come quite soon as the company is expected to drop its upcoming flagship on May 15th.