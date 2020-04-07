Kenya On Lockdown – Here’s What You Need To Survive

COVID-19 cases soar to 158 positive confirmed cases in Kenya. In light of this, the Government has declared a border lockdown.

Lockdown Measures in Kenya

The measures set by the President dictate that Nairobi metropolitan area (including parts of Kajiado, Kiambu and Machakos) will be on a border lockdown for 21 days from 7 PM tonight. This means that you will not be able to travel in and out of Nairobi and the subsequent counties.

The same measures have been declared in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi but will take place from Wednesday.

So far there have been 4277 patients who have been tested for the Coronavirus. Out of that number, 158 are positive cases. From then on, we have 4 fully recovered patients and 6 deaths in total.

How To Survive

For many of us, this is a scary undefined time. We want to be prepared for whatever else may come but we’re not too sure what to do. Here’s a few things you can do to help you survive.

Money – Mobile Money Services

The use of cash is frowned upon in the country as it increases contact. We advise that you use mobile money services like M-Pesa and Airtel Money for transactions, banking apps and should you require it, make use of the loan apps available.

Food – Food Hailing Apps

The President stated that the movement of food and groceries will continue amid the lockdown in Kenya. We advise that you make use of online services and food hailing apps to get groceries and food you might require.

TV- Online Streaming

Entertainment is key now. Kudos for staying home and practising social distancing. Now we have to look for ways to keep ourselves entertained. There are endless streams of content on YouTube, take up the likes of Netflix and Showmax and watch those movies and series you never had the time to. You could also buy a firestick and open up your digital TV to a world of entertainment.

Internet – Data bundles, Wifi

The likes of Safaricom are doubling their bandwidth for their users and others are giving discounts to new subscribers. Take the opportunity now and get yourself some WiFi. It’s time to get comfortable.

Entertainment – Games

It’s time to participate in some online games. Try out Kubool and Houseparty. You’ll be sure to push through a few days with these sites.

Working – Zoom, Skype, Trello

The country needs to keep spinning so we need to keep working. As for that, we can use different sites and apps like Zoom, Skype and Trello to hold our meetings and collaborations.

Education

There are countless sites with free educational classes and resources you can use to keep yourself and the children as educated as you possibly can.

The President advises that we wear masks whenever we’re outside and keep the social distance to at least 1 month. Let’s take this as seriously as possible. Stay home and stay safe.