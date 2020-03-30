How To Pay For Your KPLC Prepaid Tokens Via M-PESA

Did you know you don’t have to go through your whole estate to look for a KPLC tokens vendor? Well, now you know. Thanks to Safaricom’s M-PESA, you can pay and get a return straight from your couch.

And even though there are individual apps that you could use to purchase your prepaid tokens, you have to admit that M-PESA is fairly convenient. Of course, the most recommended pay bill number is the KPLC’s there are some vendors that actually sell the tokens.

We, of course, do not endorse them in any way, but there are those days when using the 888880 just doesn’t work, especially during the weekends. So, here’s how to buy tokens:

Paying Via KPLC

Got to your SIM tool kit app and select M-PESA. Select Pay bill and key in 88880 as the business number. For the account number, type your meter number and check again to make sure it is correct. Select the amount then click OK. A confirmation message will come in from M-PESA and then the token from KPLC showing all the transaction details.

Paying Via VendIt

Again, we do not recommend but you just might be in a hurry and need an immediate response when you’re just not getting it from KPLC itself. But VendIt is popular among households, so here’s you can buy from them.

Got to your SIM tool kit app and select M-PESA. Select Pay bill and key in 501200 as the business number. For the account number, type your meter number and check again to make sure it is correct. Select the amount then click OK. A confirmation message will come in from M-PESA and then the token from VendIt showing all the transaction details.

Any other method would best be done via the Safaricom app, third-party apps like Mwangaza or your personal banking app.