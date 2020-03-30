Microsoft Brings News Updates Directly To Your Windows 10 Desktop

Microsoft has now launched a News app, which can be accessed straight from the taskbar. The app is meant to update all news lovers every hour of the day and can be pinned to your desktop.

Currently, it is in beta (trial) but has already been listed on the Microsoft Store. The News Bar will work similarly to a normal Windows taskbar. But it will include updates based on your interests and searches as well as region. Moreover, it can also be configured to monitor stock prices.

According to Microsoft, this will all be possible by gathering news from “over 4,500 of the world’s most respected journalism brands”.

“In addition, you can configure it to provide you with up-to-date information throughout the day on your favourite stocks. If you want to focus, don’t worry, you can minimize the News Bar at any time and then bring it back when you’re ready for it again,” Microsoft said.

It is reasonable why Microsoft would bring in such a product with the world’s growing demand for news updates. With all that’s going on, everyone clearly wants to know both in their regions and around the world.

Windows 10 Redesign

The app’s beta launch comes shortly after Microsoft teased an upcoming redesign to the whole Windows 10 interface. The company did highlight a number of upcoming changes to the operating system’s look. This includes a reduced emphasis on Live Tile in the Start Menu.

Among more, it is almost pretty certain that the change will happen. But it would generally bring a breath of fresh air to have a revamped design from what we have been used to for years.